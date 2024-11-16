A coalition of civil society groups has raised concerns over the presence of over 1,700 fossil fuel lobbyists.

Environmental activists argue that their participation undermines climate justice and silences the voices of vulnerable communities most affected by the climate crisis.

The COP29 summit in Baku has drawn thousands of participants, but the spotlight is on the 1,773 fossil fuel lobbyists in attendance. Environmental groups, particularly from Africa, say their presence is a major barrier to achieving meaningful climate action.

This isn’t the first time the fossil fuel industry has made headlines at climate talks. Last year’s COP28 in Dubai saw over 2,400 fossil fuel representatives in attendance. Activists argue that their influence undermines negotiations and shifts focus from urgent climate action.

Advertisement

With over 52,000 participants at this year’s summit, the debate on fossil fuel influence continues to dominate discussions. Activists say it’s a battle for the planet’s future—one they can’t afford to lose.