Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived Abuja ahead of a historic state visit, marking the first by an Indian leader to Nigeria since 2007.

Modi was received at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, alongside other senior government officials.

The visit is part of efforts to deepen the strategic partnership between Nigeria and India.

Modi is scheduled to meet with President Bola Tinubu on Sunday at the Presidential Villa, where both leaders will exchange signed Memoranda of Understanding aimed at boosting collaboration in key sectors, including trade, technology, and energy.

President Tinubu announced in a statement via his verified X account had said he looks forward to meeting the Indian PM on his first visit to Nigeria, which is also the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the country since 2007.

He says their bilateral discussions will seek to expand the strategic partnership between both countries and enhance cooperation in critical sectors.