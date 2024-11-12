Armed bandits have reportedly obstructed the Gusau-Funtua road near Magazu village in Zamfara State’s Tsafe Local Government Area, halting movement along this key route.

Security personnel are actively involved in a gunfight with the attackers as they work to reopen the road for travelers.

Banditry has been a particularly big problem in Zamfara, Katsina, Kaduna and neighbouring States including the biggest State by landmass in Nigeria, Niger.

