The Archbishop of Canterbury has resigned after a report found the Church of England covered up sexual abuse by a barrister.

The independent Makin review into John Smyth QC’s abuse of children and young men was published last week.

Across five decades in three different countries and involving as many as 130 boys and young men in the UK and Africa, John Smyth QC is said to have subjected his victims to traumatic physical, sexual, psychological and spiritual attacks, permanently marking their lives.

The report concluded he might have been brought to justice had Mr Welby formally reported it to police a decade ago.

In a resignation letter Justin Welby said: “Having sought the gracious permission of His Majesty The King, I have decided to resign.

“The Makin Review has exposed the long-maintained conspiracy of silence about the heinous abuse of John Smyth.

“When I was informed in 2013 and told that police had been notified, I believed wrongly that an appropriate resolution would follow.

“It is very clear that I must take personal and institutional responsibility for the long and re-traumatising period between 2013 and 2024.

“The last few days have renewed my long-felt and profound sense of shame at the historic safeguarding failures of the Church of England. For nearly 12 years I have struggled to introduce improvements. It is for others to judge what has been done.

“In the meantime, I will follow through on my commitment to meet victims. I will delegate all my other current responsibilities for safeguarding until the necessary risk assessment process is complete.”

Smyth died aged 75 in Cape Town in 2018 while under investigation by Hampshire Police, and so was “never brought to justice for the abuse”, the review said.