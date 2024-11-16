The South West coordinator, Elders Forum and Senior Special Adviser to the President, Alhaji Moshood Ajao has clarified that no court nullified the election of Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo.

Alhaji Ajao in a statement explained that Alhaji Akinsanya was elected at the zonal delegates conference of NURTW held in Osogbo on the 9th of November, 2024 and was never a party to any court proceedings, saying MC Oluomo did not file the appeal that was described as devoid of merit.

He explained that the Appeal Court judgement was delivered in Abuja on the 8 of November 2024 while the zonal delegates conference held in Osogbo was conducted on the 9th of November, 2024.

The Senior Special Adviser said members of NURTW, particularly delegates at conference and Alhaji Akinsanya were not aware of any judgement when the election was conducted.

Alhaji Ajao admitted that the Union had a case at the Industrial court early this year of judgement has been delivered but MC Oluomo was neither a petitioner nor a defender in the said case.

The south west coordinator, elders forum, NURTW explained that the decision to elect Alhaji Akinsanya as President of NURTW was to achieve peace and tranquillity in the Union as he was not a party to any litigation and crisis of leadership in NURTW.