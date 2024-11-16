Civil servants in Zamfara will begin to enjoy the new National Minimum Wage of seventy thousand naira Immediately after the ongoing workers verification exercise is completed.



That’s according to the state government which has also uncovered twenty ghost medical Doctors in one Hospital.

It was in May this year that the current administration in Zamfara

state implemented the thirty thousand naira minimum wage approved by the federal government since the year 2019.

Six months later, the government says plans have been concluded to

commence payment of the seventy thousand naira minimum wage approved by the federal government Immediately after the ongoing workers verification exercise is over.

This was announced by the Zamfara state head of service, Ahmad Liman.

The government also says twenty ghost medical Doctors have been

discovered during the ongoing verification exercise in a Hospital.

The Head of service appeals to the civil servants to redouble their

efforts as the government under Governor Dauda Lawal is committed to the welfare of workers and it’s citizens.



