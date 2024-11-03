The Nasarawa State Independent Electoral Commission (NASIEC) has declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of the 13 Local Government Areas in the November 2, Local Government polls in the State.

Chairman of NASIEC Ayuba Wandai disclosed this after collation of results from the 13 Local Government Areas and 147 Electoral Wards.

The Commission also declared the APC winner in 140 Wards out of 147 Wards for the Councillorship Election.

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) won five Electoral Wards while the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) won two Electoral Wards in the Councillorship Election.

