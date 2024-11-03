The Chairman Senate committee on Finance, Mohammed Sani, says legislative action will continue on the tax reform bill sent by president Bola Tinubu to the National Assembly.

He adds that the senate will do the needful if the bill is for the good of Nigerians.

The senator who represents the Niger East senatorial district said that the National Assembly is for Nigerians and actions taken by the members will be for the collective good of every citizen.

Senator Sani also affirmed that the brief received from the chairman of the FIRS did not include tax raise for Nigerians calling on the governors of to be patient and allow the national assembly to do its job.

