The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, has told the FCT high court in Maitama that co-defendants in its suit filed against the former governor of Kogi state has being admitted to bail.

Umar Oricha and Abdulsalami Hudu were granted administrative bail by the commission in the Alleged N101.4 Billion Fraud brought against them and Yahaya Bello.

At the resumed sitting counsel of the EFCC told Justice Maryann Anenih that it will be premature to issue a warrant of Arrest on the former of Kogi state since he still has time to respond to the summons of the court issued on him.

The order issued by the court for Mr. Bello to appear in court is to lapse on November 17th 2024.

Counsel to the EFCC prayed the court for an adjournment to 27th November to afford Mr Bello more time.

He also confirmed to the court that two defendants in the case are on administrative bail.

He prayed the court to grant an application to paste the notice of hearing on the last known address of the Mr Bello,since he has not been attending proceedings.

After listening to all counsels, the judge granted the EFCC’s application for adjournment till November 27th including the hearing notice.