Adamawa state government and United Nations Children’s Fund have inaugurated a social protection policy.
The policy seeks to reduce poverty and improve the well-being of all
residents through deliberate interventions.
Adamawa has been rated as one of the states with lower internal revenue generation.
This has been of concern to the Fintiri led administration who has
continued working round the clock to reduce poverty among residents.
Recently it supported over 35,000 small-scale businesses with grants and provided vocational training for 5,000 youths.
This policy aligns with the federal government’s development plan
(2020-2025) and the global sustainable goals related to social
protection.
The state in collaboration with UNICEF is launching a social protection policy and costed implementation plan, monitoring, evaluation, accountability, and learning.
The event also addresses the challenges posed by climate change and insecurity, which have exposed citizens to various hardships.
In the meantime, Director General of PAWECA, Michael Zirra, announced the governor’s approval for the disbursement of another tranche of the Fintiri wallet, while Permanent Secretary Hassan Modibbo thanked development partners for their support.
This initiative demonstrates the government’s commitment to
transparency, efficiency, and accountability in addressing socioeconomic hardship and insurgency in Adamawa State.