Adamawa state government and United Nations Children’s Fund have inaugurated a social protection policy.

The policy seeks to reduce poverty and improve the well-being of all

residents through deliberate interventions.

Adamawa has been rated as one of the states with lower internal revenue generation.

Advertisement

This has been of concern to the Fintiri led administration who has

continued working round the clock to reduce poverty among residents.

Recently it supported over 35,000 small-scale businesses with grants and provided vocational training for 5,000 youths.

This policy aligns with the federal government’s development plan

Advertisement

(2020-2025) and the global sustainable goals related to social

protection.

The state in collaboration with UNICEF is launching a social protection policy and costed implementation plan, monitoring, evaluation, accountability, and learning.

The event also addresses the challenges posed by climate change and insecurity, which have exposed citizens to various hardships.

Advertisement

Mr Fintiri, says the social protection policy seeks to reduce poverty

and improve the well-being of all citizens through deliberate

interventions.

In the meantime, Director General of PAWECA, Michael Zirra, announced the governor’s approval for the disbursement of another tranche of the Fintiri wallet, while Permanent Secretary Hassan Modibbo thanked development partners for their support.

Advertisement

This initiative demonstrates the government’s commitment to

transparency, efficiency, and accountability in addressing socioeconomic hardship and insurgency in Adamawa State.