More youth groups have continued to condemn arson attack on national open university study centre at Nsu Ehime Mbano local government area meant to train youth of South East region affected by insecurity

The national President of Ohaneze youth council who condemned the arson at a press conference in Owerri the Imo State capital dismissed speculations that the centre was meant for Internally Displaced Persons camp.

He noted that dragging the name of the leader of IPOB Nnamdi Kanu into the arson attack will be counter productive but urged security agents to bring to justice those responsible for the damage of such huge academic facility.