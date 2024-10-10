President Bola Tinubu has congratulated the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Export Processing Zone Authority (NEPZA), Olufemi Ogunyemi, on his election to the Board of World Free Zone Organisation (WFZO), a significant achievement that makes us all proud.

The President said Ogunyemi’s election to the board of the international body is a testament to the ongoing reforms.

These reforms, according to Tinubu are set to reposition the economy, bringing about a brighter future for all Nigerians.

President Tinubu commended the Chief Executive Officer of NEPZA for his bold initiatives in making the institution globally competitive and creating more export platforms by opening up more investment opportunities.

President Tinubu says he believes Ogunyemi’s election further validates the Renewed Hope Agenda reforms, which are focused on long-term and sustainable growth, by attracting foreign direct investment into the real sector.

He urged Ogunyemi to seize the moment of his elevation to further boost the country’s image, showcasing the Renewed Hope Agenda on the global stage, and integrating the Nigerian economy into the highly rewarding global economic ecosystem.