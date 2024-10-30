West African neighbours, Benin Republic, Togo and Ghana will compete with Nigeria for honours and top prizes in the first ever mixed team table Tennis championship in Africa.

The Senator Tokunbo Abiru Mixed Team Table Tennis Championship holds from the 31st of October to the 2nd of November 2024.

Teams from the three West African countries will square up against 26 Nigerian teams at the championship which holds at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Surulere.

The tournament is facilitated by Senator representing Lagos West District Tokunboh Abiru under his SAIL Empowerment Foundation.

President of the African Table Tennis Federation, ATTF, Vice President of the International Table Tennis Federation, ITTF, Enitan Oshodi, believes the tournament will help with the discovery of new talents and help players familiarise with this new format in Africa.

Director General Lagos State Sports Commission, Lekan Fatodu, is excited that the state is the first in Africa to host this new mixed team tournament.

The tournament will feature 28 teams with 159 players, divided into eight groups of three or four teams each.

The top two teams from each group will advance to the knockout stage.

The final will come up on Saturday, the 2nd of November with a total cash prize of four million Naira to win.