Ganiyat Popoola, a Medical Doctor at the Kaduna National Eye Care Centre who was kidnapped in December 2023, has now regained her freedom.

While details of her release are still unclear, reports confirm that she and her nephew were freed on Wednesday evening.

Earlier this year, healthcare workers in Kaduna held a peaceful demonstration, urging the immediate release of Dr. Popoola, who had been in captivity for eight months.

Dr. Popoola, a mother who was still breastfeeding her baby, was taken from the doctors’ quarters at the National Eye Care Centre after armed intruders breached the facility’s perimeter fence.

Advertisement

Colleagues emphasized that her abduction deeply unsettled the medical community and highlighted the escalating security risks faced by professionals.