Three persons have been confirmed dead in a helicopter crash that occurred in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, on Thursday.

According to reports, the incident occurred at 11:22 a.m. in the waterways in Port Harcourt while the helicopter, a Sikorsky SK76 registered 5NBQG and operated by East Wind Aviation, was on its way from Port Harcourt Military Base (DNPM) to the Nuimantan oil platform.

Advertisement

The Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development’s spokeswoman, Odutayo Oluseyi, confirmed that eight people were on board.

The aircraft plummeted into the waters near Bonny Finima in the Atlantic Ocean, according to authorities, who have launched rescue efforts.

Advertisement

Details later..