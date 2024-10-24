If Nigeria is to attain a trillion-dollar economy in the next 5-6 years, it must use a bottom-up approach, enabling the peripheral to develop and create wealth.

These were Governor Peter Mbah’s remarks at the onboarding lecture for newly elected local government executives and councilors.

It is the first official meeting with the newly elected 260 ward councilors after the September 26th local Government election.

From East to West and Northern Senatorial zones of Enugu state, the enthused council areas Councilors are encouraged to key into Governor Peter Mbah ambitious vision of moving the state GDP from $4.4 to $30 Billion economy

One after the other, keynote speeches were delivered, to equip the Councilors on the task ahead of them.

Secretary to the state government gave an in-debt details to account for several ongoing projects status, executed across the wards and council areas.

For Governor Peter Mbah, he advocates the move that local council administration be recognised as the economic hub for development.

He challenged the council administration to own several projects in their communities, by ensuring every contract is done to specification.

According to United Nations Economic and Social Commission, local Government administration is the closest tier of government that drives speedy economic growth and development to the grassroots.

At the onboarding retreat, the newly elected Council Chairmen and Councillors were taken through the journey of nationhood where development should be bottom up, beginning from the council areas to the centre.

