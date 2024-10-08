The Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University, Kashere; Gombe State, Prof. Umaru Pate; Country Director, United States Institute of Peace (USIP), Dr. Chris Kwaja; and Managing Director, Kaduna State Media Corporation (KSMC), Mal. Ahmed Maiyaki, have been billed as speakers at the 8th Africa Conference on Development Journalism (#ACDJ2024), holding in Kaduna, in December 4-5, 2024.

With the theme, “Beyond Borders: Innovations and Solutions for the

Future of Development Journalism”, this year’s conference is poised to highlight the growing importance of innovative media practices and transformative solutions in shaping Africa’s development narrative.

ACDJ2024 will bring together a diverse group of journalists, mass

communication scholars, civil society leaders, development partners,

policymakers, and individuals committed to advancing development

journalism in Africa.

The conference serves as a platform for the exchange of ideas, the

sharing of innovative approaches, and the development of solutions that address the current and emerging challenges facing development journalism.

The conference promises to be exciting, with a blend of professional and academic insights, season journalists discussing new trends and

opportunities in the media, while scholars present their ongoing

research.

This year, participants are required to pay a registration token.

During the conference, the organiser, Africa Media Department Foundation (AMDF” will honour outstanding achievements in journalism through the prestigious “Journalist of the Year Awards.”

To enter the 2024 edition of the awards, submit your application before October 15, 2024 via this link https://conference.amdf-centre .org/call-for-media-awards/

Since its inception in 2017, the ACDJ has attracted key figures,

including: Prof. Umaru Pate, Vice-Chancellor, Federal University Kashere, Gombe State; Prof. Ezekiel Asema, Vice-Chancellor, Glorious University Ogwa, Edo State; Dr. Lola Mabongunje, National Team Lead, SuNMaP2; Mr. Akin Jimoh, Founder, Development Communications Network, Lagos.

We warmly invite you to join us for this exciting event in December! To register or submit an abstract, please visit the conference website

https://conference.amdf-centre .org/.

For more information on the conference, please contact the conference administrator, Sekyen Dadik,

Phone: +234 (0) 809 089 9927,

Email: conference@amdf-centre.org