Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid says broad international support is needed before Israel retaliates against Iran for last week’s missile attack.

In remarks quoted by Israeli public radio, he said the US does not want oil and natural gas prices to rise before the presidential election, so it’s against an attack on Iran’s oil facilities.

“But that doesn’t change the fact that Israel has its own interests and perspectives. Immediate retaliation against Iran’s economic infrastructure is crucial after two separate Iranian attacks,” said Lapid.

