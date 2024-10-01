The Benue State Police Command has assured residents of adequate security during and after Saturday’s local government elections in the state as sufficient personnel have been deployed to all corners of the State.

The State Commissioner of Police gave this assurance during the stakeholders meeting and signing of peace accord by political parties at the police mess in Makurdi.

Ahead of Saturday’s local government elections in Benue, heads of security agencies, Benue state independent electoral commission and political party stakeholders are gathered here at police officer’s mess in Makurdi.

An avenue The chairman of Interparty advisory council, Ibrahim Idoko along with the political parties express worries on the level of preparedness of BISEC but the Chairman assures the political parties of a level playing field for all.

This followed with the signing of peace accord.

Earlier, the ruling All Progressives Congress commences its local government election campaign with the Deputy Governor presenting flag to chairmanship candidates.

Saturday October 5th has been slated for local council elections by the the State Independent Electoral commission BSEIC.

