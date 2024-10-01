Taraba state government is relocating residents living at the bank of River Benue to safer place following the flood alert raised by NiMET.

The state Commissioner for Special Duties and Humanitarian Affairs spoke while on a sensitization campaign to Mayo Ranewo, a community on the bank of River Benue.

Over seven persons were reported dead in recent flood that ravaged some communities in Taraba state.

Properties worth millions of naira including farm lands were also affected.

But The state government delegation are here at Mayo Ranewo Community to educate residents on the danger that lies ahead and the need to evacuate them.

This awareness exercise is a measure put in place by governor kefas to mitigate the effects of the flood that may arise from the release of excess water from the Lagdo dam in Cameroon.

Speaking to the locals the state Commissioner of Special Duties and Humanitarian Affairs, Hon. Savior Nonku, says every life of residents is important to the government, hence the campaign.

The Chairman of Ardokola local government, Ismaila Zakari, appeals to the people living in the riverine areas to abide by the instructions to relocate to safer places.

The representatives of the National Emergency Management Agency, National Inland Water Ways, Coalition of Civil Society Organizations, and Red Cross, applaud the state government for the enlightenment.

The campaign is to be extended to other communities on the banks of River Benue across the State.