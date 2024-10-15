Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have resolved the crisis in the party’s National Working Committee (NWC).

Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum, Governor Bala Mohammed, of Bauchi State disclosed this in Abuja on Tuesday.

He was speaking at the private departure lounge of the Nnamdi Azikwe airport in Abuja.

Mr Mohammed and acting national chairman Ambassador Umar Ilyas Damagum, both spoke with few reporters on Tuesday morning.

They affirmed that the crisis was over with the suspended NWC members fully back in office with the restoration of the status quo ante.

According to Mohammed, the PDP Governors’ Forum, Board of Trustees and the National Assembly Caucus collectively resolved that everyone in the PDP NWC should return to their positions.