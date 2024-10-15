A training meant to promote gender inclusivity in security has begun at the National Defence College, Abuja.

The Chief of Army Staff is optimistic that creating an environment for more women’s involvement, especially in conflict situations, will increase the capabilities of security forces.

The UN Security Council resolution 1325 on women and peace and security reaffirms the important role of women in preventing and resolving conflicts as well as peacebuilding.

Despite this, women are inadvertently excluded from such roles, and even when they are allowed, they are rarely on par with their male colleagues.

This is what this training at the National Defence College, Abuja, aimed to address.

Research has shown that conflicts disproportionately affect women and children.

This forum is advocating a mentorship model to promote women’s inclusion in sensitive security operations.

The authorities of the National Defence College are optimistic that programmes like this will help to eliminate the barriers to women’s inclusion in leadership roles in the security sector.

