The former governor of Abia State Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has condemned the ill treatment meted out to the Super Eagles of Nigeria in Libya.

The Nigerian Super Eagles, Coach and Technical crew were left stranded without food, WiFi, hotel accommodations, and other logistics for over 11 hours as they arrived at Libya Airport for the second leg of the qualification of CAF AFCON 2025.

Senator Kalu calls on CAF to sanction Libya for treating the Super Eagles with such disdain and disregard, believing that the strategy was to frustrate the Super Eagles and dissipate their enthusiasm ahead of the match.

He also alleged that the same treatment was handed down to Enyimba Football Club of Aba when they won CAF Champions League Cup consecutively in 2003 and 2004 and as the then governor of abia state he fought against it.

