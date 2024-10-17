Eight hundred and twenty six thousand doses of the R21 malaria vaccines have been handed over to the federal government by Gavi the vaccine alliance

The malaria vaccines were given free as part of efforts to align with the global malaria vaccine roll out campaign.

Executive director of the primary health care development agency, Muyi Aina, says the first phase of distribution will begin in Kebbi and Bayelsa states, which account for the highest malaria burden in the country

Coordinating minister of health and social welfare Muhammed, Ali Pate also says the vaccine roll out across the country will be part of efforts to improve the malaria control program in the country.

Developed by the university of Oxford and the serum institute of India, the R21 vaccine has proven to be about 75 percent effective in preventing the disease in children.