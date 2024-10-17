Governor of Lagos state, Babajide Sanwo-olu has emphasised the role of town planners in achieving the state’s megacity status as well as improving the economy.

This was part of discussions at a planning summit themed, Rethinking Lagos: A new vision for a regional and integrated megacity.

The need to bring more sanity into the building industry in Lagos state has necessitated this summit organised by the state government.

Advertisement

Key players converged for an engagement with the government, charting out ways to make the process seamless and easier for all.

The keynote speaker and former governor of Lagos state, Babatunde Fashola, underscored the importance of town planners to the prosperity of the state.

Advertisement

Governor Babajide Sanwo-olu says there is a need to ensure town planners take their rightful place in the construction of the mega city.

He also highlighted ongoing projects aimed at improving infrastructure and quality of life for the people.

With key players gathered to map out strategies, the government believes collective effort from town planners and stakeholders will further develop into actionable strategies to address the pressing challenges in the state.