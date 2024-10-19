The Nigerian Navy’s Forward Operating Base Badagry Quick Response Team says it has intercepted a fiber boat traveling from Mile 2 to Panshi Jetty.

During a routine stop and search, they discovered five young women aged 19-32 who were suspected victims of human trafficking.

Through interrogation, the victims revealed they were unaware of their intended destination but had been instructed to contact a number upon arrival, where someone would pick them up and transport them to the Republic of Benin and Ghana under false promises of a better life.

Advertisement

Earlier in Tongeji Island, four victims were also rescued.

The Navy held the victims in base custody until transferring them to the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons.

Advertisement

NAPTIP has been at the forefront of this fight, having rescued over 19,000 victims and secured convictions of 619 traffickers since its inception.