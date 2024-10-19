To tackle the surge in cybercrimes, a non-governmental organisation, in partnership with other tech establishments have unveiled Africa’s first ethical hacking platform.

The platform attracted young tech users through a 24-hour hakathon gaming competition, and seeks to help them develop hacking skills to forestall cyber threats and secure the digital infrastructure in Nigeria.

A global phenomenon, cybercrime, is an expression coined to portray the various atrocities committed on the internet, and it keeps infesting the cyberspace leaving devastation in its wake.

Advertisement

Its incursion is visible on the Nigeria’s landscape as the country loses about $500M yearly, and wants concerned entities to seek solutions.

Advertisement

A group of technology-driven individuals are confronting these threats head-on through their ethical hacking training platform, that trains users to think like malicious hackers; proactively detect security vulnerabilities and recommend countermeasures.

As the Nigerian cyber fraud, ‘yahoo yahoo’ becomes rampant among youths, one may need to exercise caution in skilling up these youths in hacking even if it’s supposed to be used ethically.

When young cybersecurity professionals emerge through learning from this app, the founders project a secure digital space that all can safely navigate.