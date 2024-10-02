The National Lottery Trust Fund has donated relief and sport materials to two internally displaced persons camps in Abuja.

This donation is to commemorate the Independence Day celebration while assuring them of president Tinubu’s commitment in attending to their needs.

The first port of call for the National lottery trust fund is the IDP camp located in Durumi.

Items donated at this camp are Corns, millet, and other food items.

Also donated are sport materials including, volleyball basketball, polo T-Shirt , cooling towel among others.

These donations is the assure them of president Tinubu’s commitment in ensuring that they are resettled and they are not forgotten.

On receiving the donations, the woman leader of the Durumi camp, Ilyatu Ayuba appreciated the efforts of the organisation and pleaded to the government to come to the aid of the 340 households inhabiting the camp by providing them with basic amenities.

Also speaking on behalf of the IDPS, Idris Ibrahim, raised concerns about the lack of access to education in the camp while appealing to the government to provide classrooms for learning for the children.

The next point of call was the Karamajiji IDP camp, relief materials were also donated here.

President Tinubu in his Independence Day speech assured Nigerians that there are better days ahead and the challenges of the moment will soon be surmounted.