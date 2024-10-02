Emirates, one of the world’s largest international airline, has resumed passenger services to Lagos, Nigeria, with a daily service.

EK783 departs Dubai at 0945hrs on Wednesday, October 2nd arriving in Lagos at 1520hrs; the return flight EK784 takes off from Lagos Same day at 1730hrs and lands in Dubai at 0510hrs the following day.

Advertisement

The official delegation onboard was led by Adil Al Ghaith, Senior Vice President Commercial Operations Industry Affairs and other top officials.

The official delegation from Nigeria onboard the flight includes the Honourable Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development,Festus Keyamo, His Excellency, Zayyan Ibrahim, Consul General of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in Dubai and the Northern Emirates among others.

Soon after landing, the airline hosted an exclusive event for VIPs, government officials, key representatives from Nigeria’s Civil Aviation Authority, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, Customs, Police and the Airforce, as well as trade and industry partners and corporate clients.

Advertisement

Emirates, one of the world’s largest international airline, has resumed passenger services to Lagos, Nigeria, with a daily service.

EK783 departs Dubai at 0945hrs on Wednesday, October 2nd arriving in Lagos at 1520hrs; the return flight EK784 takes off from Lagos Same day at 1730hrs and lands in Dubai at 0510hrs the following day.

Advertisement

The official delegation onboard was led by Adil Al Ghaith, Senior Vice President Commercial Operations Industry Affairs and other top officials.

The official delegation from Nigeria onboard the flight includes the Honourable Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development,Festus Keyamo, His Excellency, Zayyan Ibrahim, Consul General of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in Dubai and the Northern Emirates among others.

Soon after landing, the airline hosted an exclusive event for VIPs, government officials, key representatives from Nigeria’s Civil Aviation Authority, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, Customs, Police and the Airforce, as well as trade and industry partners and corporate clients.

Advertisement

Emirates, one of the world’s largest international airline, has resumed passenger services to Lagos, Nigeria, with a daily service.

EK783 departs Dubai at 0945hrs on Wednesday, October 2nd arriving in Lagos at 1520hrs; the return flight EK784 takes off from Lagos Same day at 1730hrs and lands in Dubai at 0510hrs the following day.

Advertisement

The official delegation onboard was led by Adil Al Ghaith, Senior Vice President Commercial Operations Industry Affairs and other top officials.

The official delegation from Nigeria onboard the flight includes the Honourable Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development,Festus Keyamo, His Excellency, Zayyan Ibrahim, Consul General of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in Dubai and the Northern Emirates among others.

Soon after landing, the airline hosted an exclusive event for VIPs, government officials, key representatives from Nigeria’s Civil Aviation Authority, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, Customs, Police and the Airforce, as well as trade and industry partners and corporate clients.

Advertisement

Emirates, one of the world’s largest international airline, has resumed passenger services to Lagos, Nigeria, with a daily service.

EK783 departs Dubai at 0945hrs on Wednesday, October 2nd arriving in Lagos at 1520hrs; the return flight EK784 takes off from Lagos Same day at 1730hrs and lands in Dubai at 0510hrs the following day.

Advertisement

The official delegation onboard was led by Adil Al Ghaith, Senior Vice President Commercial Operations Industry Affairs and other top officials.

The official delegation from Nigeria onboard the flight includes the Honourable Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development,Festus Keyamo, His Excellency, Zayyan Ibrahim, Consul General of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in Dubai and the Northern Emirates among others.

Soon after landing, the airline hosted an exclusive event for VIPs, government officials, key representatives from Nigeria’s Civil Aviation Authority, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, Customs, Police and the Airforce, as well as trade and industry partners and corporate clients.

Advertisement

Emirates, one of the world’s largest international airline, has resumed passenger services to Lagos, Nigeria, with a daily service.

EK783 departs Dubai at 0945hrs on Wednesday, October 2nd arriving in Lagos at 1520hrs; the return flight EK784 takes off from Lagos Same day at 1730hrs and lands in Dubai at 0510hrs the following day.

Advertisement

The official delegation onboard was led by Adil Al Ghaith, Senior Vice President Commercial Operations Industry Affairs and other top officials.

The official delegation from Nigeria onboard the flight includes the Honourable Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development,Festus Keyamo, His Excellency, Zayyan Ibrahim, Consul General of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in Dubai and the Northern Emirates among others.

Soon after landing, the airline hosted an exclusive event for VIPs, government officials, key representatives from Nigeria’s Civil Aviation Authority, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, Customs, Police and the Airforce, as well as trade and industry partners and corporate clients.

Advertisement

Emirates, one of the world’s largest international airline, has resumed passenger services to Lagos, Nigeria, with a daily service.

EK783 departs Dubai at 0945hrs on Wednesday, October 2nd arriving in Lagos at 1520hrs; the return flight EK784 takes off from Lagos Same day at 1730hrs and lands in Dubai at 0510hrs the following day.

Advertisement

The official delegation onboard was led by Adil Al Ghaith, Senior Vice President Commercial Operations Industry Affairs and other top officials.

The official delegation from Nigeria onboard the flight includes the Honourable Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development,Festus Keyamo, His Excellency, Zayyan Ibrahim, Consul General of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in Dubai and the Northern Emirates among others.

Soon after landing, the airline hosted an exclusive event for VIPs, government officials, key representatives from Nigeria’s Civil Aviation Authority, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, Customs, Police and the Airforce, as well as trade and industry partners and corporate clients.

Advertisement

Emirates, one of the world’s largest international airline, has resumed passenger services to Lagos, Nigeria, with a daily service.

EK783 departs Dubai at 0945hrs on Wednesday, October 2nd arriving in Lagos at 1520hrs; the return flight EK784 takes off from Lagos Same day at 1730hrs and lands in Dubai at 0510hrs the following day.

Advertisement

The official delegation onboard was led by Adil Al Ghaith, Senior Vice President Commercial Operations Industry Affairs and other top officials.

The official delegation from Nigeria onboard the flight includes the Honourable Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development,Festus Keyamo, His Excellency, Zayyan Ibrahim, Consul General of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in Dubai and the Northern Emirates among others.

Soon after landing, the airline hosted an exclusive event for VIPs, government officials, key representatives from Nigeria’s Civil Aviation Authority, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, Customs, Police and the Airforce, as well as trade and industry partners and corporate clients.

Advertisement

Emirates, one of the world’s largest international airline, has resumed passenger services to Lagos, Nigeria, with a daily service.

EK783 departs Dubai at 0945hrs on Wednesday, October 2nd arriving in Lagos at 1520hrs; the return flight EK784 takes off from Lagos Same day at 1730hrs and lands in Dubai at 0510hrs the following day.

Advertisement

The official delegation onboard was led by Adil Al Ghaith, Senior Vice President Commercial Operations Industry Affairs and other top officials.

The official delegation from Nigeria onboard the flight includes the Honourable Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development,Festus Keyamo, His Excellency, Zayyan Ibrahim, Consul General of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in Dubai and the Northern Emirates among others.

Soon after landing, the airline hosted an exclusive event for VIPs, government officials, key representatives from Nigeria’s Civil Aviation Authority, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, Customs, Police and the Airforce, as well as trade and industry partners and corporate clients.