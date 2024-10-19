Israel says a drone targeted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s mansion in Caesarea on Saturday, after the military reported that a drone from Lebanon “hit a structure” in the central Israeli town.

The military further reported that neither Netanyahu nor his wife Sara were present at the residence and there were no casualties.

The incident coincided with what appears to have been a massive launch of rockets and drones from Lebanon on Saturday, two days after Israel announced the killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, the mastermind of the Oct 7 attack against Israel last year.

In the one year since, Israel has been engaged in a multifront conflict with both Hamas and Hezobollah — the Iran-backed militant groups that are regarded as terrorist organisations by the United States.

The IDF said some 55 projectiles were fired from Lebanon toward the Central and Upper Galilee which includes the coastal city of Haifa.

Hezbollah said on Friday that it planned to launch a new phase of fighting by sending more guided missiles and exploding drones into Israel.

Last month, Yemen’s Houthi rebels launched a ballistic missile towards Ben Gurion Airport when Mr Netanyahu’s plane was landing. The missile was intercepted.