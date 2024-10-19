The South African Weather Service (SAWS) on Saturday, issued weather warning for residents of parts of the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.

According to a statement released, the South African Weather Service said residents in Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal should prepare for possible heavy rain and flooding expected from Sunday to Tuesday.

It added that the expected storms are the consequence of a cut-off low-pressure system.

“Some areas in the summer rainfall region recently experienced their first spring thunderstorms, but much of South Africa experienced calm weather conditions over the past few days”.

“Cut-off low-pressure systems are notorious for resulting in severe weather during the spring months, including heavy rainfall that can lead to flooding, as well as intense thunderstorms accompanied by hail and damaging winds,” the SAWS said.

This system is expected to result in widespread and disruptive rainfall along the coastal regions and adjacent areas of the Eastern Cape and the southern and central coast of KwaZulu-Natal, which may result in minor to significant flooding in some areas.

According to the SAWS, the cut-off low will develop over the south-western parts of the country on Sunday, while a stationary surface high-pressure system will bring moisture to the southern and south-eastern regions.

“These systems will lead to widespread rainfall over parts of the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal mainly from Sunday to Tuesday.”

Some numerical weather prediction (NWP) models suggest that accumulated rainfall could reach 100 to 200mm along the coastal areas of the Eastern Cape and the central and southern coast of KwaZulu-Natal during this period.

“Most parts of the country will experience warm to hot temperatures during this period, though cool to cold conditions can be anticipated in parts of the Western Cape, Eastern Cape and southern KwaZulu-Natal due to extensive cloud cover and rainfall.

Calm weather conditions are expected to return on Wednesday as the cut-off low moves eastward, away from the south-eastern coast.

SAWS says it will continue to monitor any further developments relating to this weather system and will issue subsequent updates as required.