Israel says it killed “at least 18 Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorists” when it struck a site previously used as a school in Gaza last week.

The Abu Hussein Primary School for Boys, situated in the Jabalia refugee camp in north Gaza, was targeted by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Thursday.

The Hamas-run Civil Defence agency said at the time that at least 22 people had been killed and dozens more wounded.

Now, in a post on Telegram, the IDF says that “terrorists were operating inside a command and control centre embedded inside a compound” within the site that operated as a school.

The Israeli military says the site was used to execute attacks against its troops, including “recent missile attacks”.

The IDF then lists the names of some of the “terrorists” that it claims to have eliminated, and says that Hamas’ alleged use of the school is an example of the group’s “systematic abuse of civilian infrastructure”.

After the strike on the site last week, Hamas rejected the allegation that the school was being used for military purposes as “mere lies”.