The Israeli military has confirmed it struck a site close to the Rafik Hariri University Hospital on Monday that killed at least 13 people, including a child.

The IDF said the strike hit a Hezbollah facility, and not the hospital, adding that it and its operations were not affected.

As we reported earlier, the hospital’s neighbourhood wasn’t on the list of targets announced in advance by the IDF as part of a barrage of air strikes on Monday night.

A BBC producer who was nearby the hospital at the time said a sharp bang sent people running for cover.

At least three multi-storey buildings collapsed and several others were heavily damaged in the attack on the impoverished and densely populated part of the city.

The Lebanese health ministry said at least 57 people have been injured.