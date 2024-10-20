The anti-kidnapping unit of the Imo State Police Command says it has dislodged a suspected IPOB camp at Nempi, Oru West Local Government area of Imo State arresting 29 suspects during the raid.

In a statement by the police public relations officer Henry Okoye, the operation was carried out following the confession of one of the key suspects who was apprehended last month at Mgbidi the headquarters of Oru West Local council area which led operatives to locate and dismantle the camp.

According to the Police, some of the dangerous items recovered during the operation include; four pump action guns, two locally made revolver, five locally made pistols and three AK-47 magazines.

Other items recovered are a point of sale (POS) machine, 20 rounds of live cartridges, one white SUV and local bulletproof charms used by the criminal syndicate.

The operatives also recovered over two hundred thousand naira allegedly extorted from kidnapping victims.

The police say investigation is ongoing as efforts are in progress to apprehend the manufacturers of the locally made guns.

