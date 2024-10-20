Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu of Lagos state has urged Leaders and members of the All Progressives Congress in Ondo state to work for the victory of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa in the November 16 Governorship election.

Governor Sanwo -Olu spoke at the southwest Governors meeting with APC stakeholders in Akure .

He advised members to shun uneccesary acrimony and be united ahead of the election.

His counterpart from Ekiti State, Abiodun Oyebanji, said all hands must be on deck to ensure that APC remains the ruling party in Ondo state.

Also at the meeting is the national chairman of APC, Abdulahi Ganduje.