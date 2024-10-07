Governor Sim Fubara of Rivers State has sworn in the newly elected local government chairmen in the State into office.

The swearing in of the newly elected chairmen which was held at the Executive Council Chambers of the state’s Government House in Port Harcourt had dignitaries including the Bauchi State Governor, Bala Muhammed in attendance.

The Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission, RSIEC, which declared the winners of the local government elections, with 22 of 23 LGAs won by the Action Peoples Party (APP) earlier issued the winners certificates of return.

Governor Fubara while speaking at the Swearing in urges the new leadership at the Local level to serve the people.

On the outcome of the election which sees the emergence of the Action Peoples Party as the dominant force at the grassroots in the State, the governor said it is Democracy at Work.

He however reiterated that he remains a bonafide member of the Peoples Democratic Party.