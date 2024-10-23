President of Nigeria Football Federation, Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau has warmly congratulated the newly-appointed Chairman of the National Sports Commission, Mallam Shehu Dikko, saying he has no doubt that the latter’s vast experience in football administration as a marketing expert, Chairman of Nigeria’s elite League, foremost international match commissioner, vice president of the Nigeria Football Federation and membership of FIFA and CAF Committees, has prepared him adequately to make a success of the big job.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR on Wednesday named Dikko, who served close to eight years as Chairman of the Nigeria Professional Football League (now Nigeria Premier Football League) and second Vice President of the NFF, as Chairman of the reintroduced National Sports Commission, throwing overboard the Federal Ministry of Sports Development.

“On behalf of the NFF and the entire Nigeria football fraternity, I warmly and heartily congratulate Mallam Shehu Dikko on this huge national assignment that has been presented to him. I have no doubt that he has the knowledge, skill, experience, steadfastness, temperament, diligence and intelligence to make a success of the National Sports Commission.

“We served together on the same NFF Board for close to eight years, and I can attest to his enterprise and resourcefulness. He is a man full of meaningful and positive ideas, and the Nigeria Football Federation will surely work together with him to take our football to new heights of excellence.”

Dikko served as chairman of various committees in the NFF, including marketing and sponsorship, and was a member of the CAF Inter-Clubs Committee. He is still a member of the FIFA Football Stakeholders Committee.