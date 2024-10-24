Former Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy Ohanenye, has penned an appreciation letter to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The letter which was made public on her official X formerly Twitter handle thanked the President for the opportunity to serve and contribute to the development of Nigeria.

Advertisement

LETTER OF APPRECIATION I write to express my sincere gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the opportunity to serve as a Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. It has been an honor and a privilege to contribute to the development of our Nation. I would also like… Advertisement — Uju Kennedy Ohanenye (@BarrUjuKennedy) October 24, 2024

She also thanked the First lady, Oluremi Tinubu, for her invaluable support and guidance during her time as the Minister of Women Affairs.

Mrs Uju Kennedy Ohanenye was one of the five ministers discharged from the Federal Executive Council by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in his first major rejig of his administration.

Advertisement

Former Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy Ohanenye, has penned an appreciation letter to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The letter which was made public on her official X formerly Twitter handle thanked the President for the opportunity to serve and contribute to the development of Nigeria.

Advertisement

LETTER OF APPRECIATION I write to express my sincere gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the opportunity to serve as a Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. It has been an honor and a privilege to contribute to the development of our Nation. I would also like… Advertisement — Uju Kennedy Ohanenye (@BarrUjuKennedy) October 24, 2024

She also thanked the First lady, Oluremi Tinubu, for her invaluable support and guidance during her time as the Minister of Women Affairs.

Mrs Uju Kennedy Ohanenye was one of the five ministers discharged from the Federal Executive Council by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in his first major rejig of his administration.

Advertisement

Former Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy Ohanenye, has penned an appreciation letter to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The letter which was made public on her official X formerly Twitter handle thanked the President for the opportunity to serve and contribute to the development of Nigeria.

Advertisement

LETTER OF APPRECIATION I write to express my sincere gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the opportunity to serve as a Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. It has been an honor and a privilege to contribute to the development of our Nation. I would also like… Advertisement — Uju Kennedy Ohanenye (@BarrUjuKennedy) October 24, 2024

She also thanked the First lady, Oluremi Tinubu, for her invaluable support and guidance during her time as the Minister of Women Affairs.

Mrs Uju Kennedy Ohanenye was one of the five ministers discharged from the Federal Executive Council by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in his first major rejig of his administration.

Advertisement

Former Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy Ohanenye, has penned an appreciation letter to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The letter which was made public on her official X formerly Twitter handle thanked the President for the opportunity to serve and contribute to the development of Nigeria.

Advertisement

LETTER OF APPRECIATION I write to express my sincere gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the opportunity to serve as a Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. It has been an honor and a privilege to contribute to the development of our Nation. I would also like… Advertisement — Uju Kennedy Ohanenye (@BarrUjuKennedy) October 24, 2024

She also thanked the First lady, Oluremi Tinubu, for her invaluable support and guidance during her time as the Minister of Women Affairs.

Mrs Uju Kennedy Ohanenye was one of the five ministers discharged from the Federal Executive Council by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in his first major rejig of his administration.

Advertisement

Former Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy Ohanenye, has penned an appreciation letter to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The letter which was made public on her official X formerly Twitter handle thanked the President for the opportunity to serve and contribute to the development of Nigeria.

Advertisement

LETTER OF APPRECIATION I write to express my sincere gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the opportunity to serve as a Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. It has been an honor and a privilege to contribute to the development of our Nation. I would also like… Advertisement — Uju Kennedy Ohanenye (@BarrUjuKennedy) October 24, 2024

She also thanked the First lady, Oluremi Tinubu, for her invaluable support and guidance during her time as the Minister of Women Affairs.

Mrs Uju Kennedy Ohanenye was one of the five ministers discharged from the Federal Executive Council by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in his first major rejig of his administration.

Advertisement

Former Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy Ohanenye, has penned an appreciation letter to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The letter which was made public on her official X formerly Twitter handle thanked the President for the opportunity to serve and contribute to the development of Nigeria.

Advertisement

LETTER OF APPRECIATION I write to express my sincere gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the opportunity to serve as a Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. It has been an honor and a privilege to contribute to the development of our Nation. I would also like… Advertisement — Uju Kennedy Ohanenye (@BarrUjuKennedy) October 24, 2024

She also thanked the First lady, Oluremi Tinubu, for her invaluable support and guidance during her time as the Minister of Women Affairs.

Mrs Uju Kennedy Ohanenye was one of the five ministers discharged from the Federal Executive Council by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in his first major rejig of his administration.

Advertisement

Former Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy Ohanenye, has penned an appreciation letter to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The letter which was made public on her official X formerly Twitter handle thanked the President for the opportunity to serve and contribute to the development of Nigeria.

Advertisement

LETTER OF APPRECIATION I write to express my sincere gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the opportunity to serve as a Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. It has been an honor and a privilege to contribute to the development of our Nation. I would also like… Advertisement — Uju Kennedy Ohanenye (@BarrUjuKennedy) October 24, 2024

She also thanked the First lady, Oluremi Tinubu, for her invaluable support and guidance during her time as the Minister of Women Affairs.

Mrs Uju Kennedy Ohanenye was one of the five ministers discharged from the Federal Executive Council by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in his first major rejig of his administration.

Advertisement

Former Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy Ohanenye, has penned an appreciation letter to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The letter which was made public on her official X formerly Twitter handle thanked the President for the opportunity to serve and contribute to the development of Nigeria.

Advertisement

LETTER OF APPRECIATION I write to express my sincere gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the opportunity to serve as a Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. It has been an honor and a privilege to contribute to the development of our Nation. I would also like… Advertisement — Uju Kennedy Ohanenye (@BarrUjuKennedy) October 24, 2024

She also thanked the First lady, Oluremi Tinubu, for her invaluable support and guidance during her time as the Minister of Women Affairs.

Mrs Uju Kennedy Ohanenye was one of the five ministers discharged from the Federal Executive Council by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in his first major rejig of his administration.