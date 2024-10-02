Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has declared Thursday, October 3 and Friday, October 4, 2024 as public holidays to enable residents of the State to travel to their various communities to fully participate in the Saturday, October 5, Local Government elections.

The Governor also announced strict restriction of vehicular movement of residents from midnight on Friday, October 4 to 5pm on Election Day.

The steps have been taken to ensure that the Rivers State Local Government election goes on smoothly.

