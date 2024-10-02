The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the postings of four Commissioners of Police to head State Commands in the country.

CP Abaniwonda Olufemi recently moved to Rivers State Command and has been returned as Commissioner of Police Delta State Command.

CP Peter Ukachi Opara has finally been deployed to Cross Rivers State Command.

According to a statement issued by the head of press and public relations, Ikechukwu Ani, he was earlier appointed the Commissioner of Police, Federal Capital Territory, FCT Command, moved to Delta State but has now been posted to head the Cross Rivers State Command.

Advertisement

Ani said: “CP Mustapha Mohammed Bala from Katsina State has been posted to Rivers State, while Gyogon Augustine Grimah from Nasarawa State has been posted to Kaduna State Command”.

The approval for the postings, he said, has been conveyed to the Inspector-General of Police for implementation in a letter signed by Commission Chairman, DIG Hashimu Argungu.