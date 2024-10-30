Women in Ondo State have declared their unflinching support for Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa in the coming governorship election in the state.

They made their position known at a mega women rally in Akure, which was attended by women leaders, including the Iyaloja General of Nigeria, Folasade Tinubu-Ojo.

Women from all walks of life, including serving and former political office holders and market leaders stormed the Gani Fawehinmi freedom arcade, Akure for the mega rally.

It was a carnival-like event, as they gathered to galvanise support for Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

Addressing the rally, the Iyaloja General of Nigeria, Folasade Tinubu-Ojo urged women in the State to come out en-masse to vote for Governor Aiyedatiwa on the election day.

She said Governor Aiyedatiwa has demonstrated rare leadership qualities, which stand him out among other candidates.

Other women leaders stressed the need for women in the state to work for Governor Aiyedatiwa in the election.

The women appear determined to ensure that Governor Aiyedatiwa emerges victorious by coming out in their numbers to vote for him on the election day.

