The Minister of Education Tahir Mamman has disclosed that; the new curriculum for basic education in Nigeria will be rolled out by the end of October 2024.

The curriculum is designed to integrate knowledge , skills , and values with emphasis on equipping students for the real world economic engagement and productive lives.

This was made known at the sixty eighth National Council on Education meeting in Abuja.

With the theme “Innovation Digital Technology and Entrepreneurship; Tools for Educational and National Development in 21st Century.

This initiative is in line with Bola Tinubu ‘s Education Transformation Agenda .

The Ministry aims to ensure education is centered on Knowledge based economy driven by creativity and digital intelligence.

Ministry assures Nigerians of its commitment to digital education.