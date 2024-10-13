For years the Orlu-Mgbee-Akokwa-Uga road has been a nightmare for road users until governor of Imo State Hope Uzodimma decided to take up the reconstruction.

Now some APC members from Ideato north and south.Local government are happy with that decision and believe

It will address the erosion menace on the road.

Gully erosion had devastated the Orlu-Mgbee-Akokwa-Uga road making it impassable for years.

Advertisement

It took the intervention of Governor Hope Uzodinma to mobilize a notable construction company to reconstruct the road and bring permanent solution.

With the reconstruction, Some APC leaders are happy the people will not be cut.off from the rest of the South East region.

The stakeholders say when completed, it will boost the economy of the people and save them from existential threat caused by the erosion.

With the construction of the road and the Umuchima gully erosion project it’s hoped that residents will find relief after years of challenges due to the poor state of the road and the gully.

Advertisement