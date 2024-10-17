Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike has emphasised the importance of taxation for all tiers of government to fund social services.

He said this at the Abuja Business and Investment Summit, stressing that regular tax payment is crucial for development.

The Abuja Business Summit is themed “Optimising Investments through Partnerships”.

It is a platform for stakeholders from various sectors, including, public and private, local and international to engage in meaningful dialogue.

The summit seeks to foster collaborations that will drive growth, innovation, and sustainable development in Nigeria and beyond.

Many believe Nigeria is punching below it’s weight, and it needs to start exploring better partnerships in investment and capital.

The theme and agenda resonates with the federal government’s drive to deploy the power of collaboration to foster investment opportunities.

