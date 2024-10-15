The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has announced an extension of the verification exercise for the recovery of import duties on privately-owned aircraft.

The deadline has been pushed from Monday, October 14, 2024, to Thursday, November 14, 2024.

This extension according to Abdullahi Maiwada the Customs Spokesman offers operators of privately-owned aircraft more time to regularise the import duties on their aircraft.

The NCS has reported that several operators have expressed a willingness to comply with the regulations.

Advertisement

The extended deadline provides an additional opportunity for them to ensure their aircraft meet all legal requirements.

The verification exercise aims to promote transparency and accountability in the aviation sector.

The NCS encourages aircraft owners to take full advantage of the extension to avoid sanctions that could result from non-compliance after the new deadline.

Comptroller General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, reiterated the agency’s commitment to enforcing the laws on import duties and upholding the integrity of Nigeria’s aviation industry. He also thanked stakeholders for their cooperation during the exercise.

Advertisement

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has announced an extension of the verification exercise for the recovery of import duties on privately-owned aircraft.

The deadline has been pushed from Monday, October 14, 2024, to Thursday, November 14, 2024.

This extension according to Abdullahi Maiwada the Customs Spokesman offers operators of privately-owned aircraft more time to regularise the import duties on their aircraft.

The NCS has reported that several operators have expressed a willingness to comply with the regulations.

Advertisement

The extended deadline provides an additional opportunity for them to ensure their aircraft meet all legal requirements.

The verification exercise aims to promote transparency and accountability in the aviation sector.

The NCS encourages aircraft owners to take full advantage of the extension to avoid sanctions that could result from non-compliance after the new deadline.

Comptroller General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, reiterated the agency’s commitment to enforcing the laws on import duties and upholding the integrity of Nigeria’s aviation industry. He also thanked stakeholders for their cooperation during the exercise.

Advertisement

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has announced an extension of the verification exercise for the recovery of import duties on privately-owned aircraft.

The deadline has been pushed from Monday, October 14, 2024, to Thursday, November 14, 2024.

This extension according to Abdullahi Maiwada the Customs Spokesman offers operators of privately-owned aircraft more time to regularise the import duties on their aircraft.

The NCS has reported that several operators have expressed a willingness to comply with the regulations.

Advertisement

The extended deadline provides an additional opportunity for them to ensure their aircraft meet all legal requirements.

The verification exercise aims to promote transparency and accountability in the aviation sector.

The NCS encourages aircraft owners to take full advantage of the extension to avoid sanctions that could result from non-compliance after the new deadline.

Comptroller General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, reiterated the agency’s commitment to enforcing the laws on import duties and upholding the integrity of Nigeria’s aviation industry. He also thanked stakeholders for their cooperation during the exercise.

Advertisement

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has announced an extension of the verification exercise for the recovery of import duties on privately-owned aircraft.

The deadline has been pushed from Monday, October 14, 2024, to Thursday, November 14, 2024.

This extension according to Abdullahi Maiwada the Customs Spokesman offers operators of privately-owned aircraft more time to regularise the import duties on their aircraft.

The NCS has reported that several operators have expressed a willingness to comply with the regulations.

Advertisement

The extended deadline provides an additional opportunity for them to ensure their aircraft meet all legal requirements.

The verification exercise aims to promote transparency and accountability in the aviation sector.

The NCS encourages aircraft owners to take full advantage of the extension to avoid sanctions that could result from non-compliance after the new deadline.

Comptroller General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, reiterated the agency’s commitment to enforcing the laws on import duties and upholding the integrity of Nigeria’s aviation industry. He also thanked stakeholders for their cooperation during the exercise.

Advertisement

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has announced an extension of the verification exercise for the recovery of import duties on privately-owned aircraft.

The deadline has been pushed from Monday, October 14, 2024, to Thursday, November 14, 2024.

This extension according to Abdullahi Maiwada the Customs Spokesman offers operators of privately-owned aircraft more time to regularise the import duties on their aircraft.

The NCS has reported that several operators have expressed a willingness to comply with the regulations.

Advertisement

The extended deadline provides an additional opportunity for them to ensure their aircraft meet all legal requirements.

The verification exercise aims to promote transparency and accountability in the aviation sector.

The NCS encourages aircraft owners to take full advantage of the extension to avoid sanctions that could result from non-compliance after the new deadline.

Comptroller General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, reiterated the agency’s commitment to enforcing the laws on import duties and upholding the integrity of Nigeria’s aviation industry. He also thanked stakeholders for their cooperation during the exercise.

Advertisement

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has announced an extension of the verification exercise for the recovery of import duties on privately-owned aircraft.

The deadline has been pushed from Monday, October 14, 2024, to Thursday, November 14, 2024.

This extension according to Abdullahi Maiwada the Customs Spokesman offers operators of privately-owned aircraft more time to regularise the import duties on their aircraft.

The NCS has reported that several operators have expressed a willingness to comply with the regulations.

Advertisement

The extended deadline provides an additional opportunity for them to ensure their aircraft meet all legal requirements.

The verification exercise aims to promote transparency and accountability in the aviation sector.

The NCS encourages aircraft owners to take full advantage of the extension to avoid sanctions that could result from non-compliance after the new deadline.

Comptroller General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, reiterated the agency’s commitment to enforcing the laws on import duties and upholding the integrity of Nigeria’s aviation industry. He also thanked stakeholders for their cooperation during the exercise.

Advertisement

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has announced an extension of the verification exercise for the recovery of import duties on privately-owned aircraft.

The deadline has been pushed from Monday, October 14, 2024, to Thursday, November 14, 2024.

This extension according to Abdullahi Maiwada the Customs Spokesman offers operators of privately-owned aircraft more time to regularise the import duties on their aircraft.

The NCS has reported that several operators have expressed a willingness to comply with the regulations.

Advertisement

The extended deadline provides an additional opportunity for them to ensure their aircraft meet all legal requirements.

The verification exercise aims to promote transparency and accountability in the aviation sector.

The NCS encourages aircraft owners to take full advantage of the extension to avoid sanctions that could result from non-compliance after the new deadline.

Comptroller General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, reiterated the agency’s commitment to enforcing the laws on import duties and upholding the integrity of Nigeria’s aviation industry. He also thanked stakeholders for their cooperation during the exercise.

Advertisement

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has announced an extension of the verification exercise for the recovery of import duties on privately-owned aircraft.

The deadline has been pushed from Monday, October 14, 2024, to Thursday, November 14, 2024.

This extension according to Abdullahi Maiwada the Customs Spokesman offers operators of privately-owned aircraft more time to regularise the import duties on their aircraft.

The NCS has reported that several operators have expressed a willingness to comply with the regulations.

Advertisement

The extended deadline provides an additional opportunity for them to ensure their aircraft meet all legal requirements.

The verification exercise aims to promote transparency and accountability in the aviation sector.

The NCS encourages aircraft owners to take full advantage of the extension to avoid sanctions that could result from non-compliance after the new deadline.

Comptroller General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, reiterated the agency’s commitment to enforcing the laws on import duties and upholding the integrity of Nigeria’s aviation industry. He also thanked stakeholders for their cooperation during the exercise.