The 2024 Annual Conference of the Conference of Directors and Chief Road Traffic Officers of the Federation (CDRTOF) is currently underway in Minna, the capital of Niger State.

This year’s theme, “Standardization and Harmonization of Vehicle Testing and Licensing: The Most Vital Instrument for Motor Vehicle Administration in Nigeria,” underscores the importance of creating unified practices across the nation’s transportation sector.

The conference brings together key stakeholders from all 36 states, each with its unique road traffic management laws, to discuss critical strategies for enhancing the effectiveness of vehicle testing and licensing.

Standardization and harmonization in vehicle inspection aim to establish consistent processes, guidelines, and criteria nationwide. These unified procedures will include essential components such as safety checks, emission testing, structural integrity assessments, and vehicle certification.

With harmonized vehicle licensing, the conference seeks to ensure that vehicle registration and regulatory processes are streamlined across Nigeria’s states, improving overall motor vehicle administration across the country.