Countering violent extremism course five, 2024 has been inaugurated at Nigerian Army School of Finance and Administration in Lagos.

One of Africa’s most pressing security threats remains violent extremism.

Many say, to address this, a multilayered approach must be deployed.

The course is organized by martin Luther Agwai International Leadership and Peacekeeping Centre Jaji in collaboration with Japanese government through the UNDP.

They say building capacity to counter violent extremism is not negotiable as peace of the region is priority.

The special guest of honour calls for sustenance of the collaborations and asks participants to make use of the opportunity the course has to offer.

The participants are drawn from armed forces of Liberia, Togo, Sierra Leone , Cameroon, Ghana, Nigerian Army, Civil Defence, Nigerian customs, Nigerian Air force, Nigerian Navy, National intelligence and others

The two weeks course will afford participants the opportunity to share experiences, brainstorm and come up with feasible workable Innovative ideas aimed at countering violent extremism in the sub region.

