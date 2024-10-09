According to medical reports, at least 13 Palestinians were killed and dozens injured in an Israeli bombing on Wednesday in Jabalia, Northern Gaza Strip.

According to reports, three individuals were killed and 15 were injured when Israeli forces bombarded Al-Rafie School in Jabalia, where hundreds of displaced residents were sheltering.

According to other sources, Israeli shelling of the western side of the Jabalia refugee camp killed seven more civilians.

Israeli forces also shelled a group of civilians in Al-Fakhoura area in Jabalia, leaving three people dead, the source added.

An Israeli strike struck a group of civilians near Yemen’s Al-Saeed Hospital in Jabalia, wounded 18, according to a statement from Al-Awda Hospital.

The Israeli army on Sunday launched a new onslaught in northern Gaza, stating that it is aimed at preventing Hamas from regaining momentum in the area.

As part of the assault, the Israeli army ordered Palestinians in Jabalia, Beit Hanoun, and Beit Lahia to flee their houses and travel south.

Despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire, Israel has maintained its savage bombardment on the Gaza Strip in response to a Hamas attack last year.

According to local health officials, over 42,000 people have been murdered, the most of whom are women and children, and more than 97,700 have been injured.

The Israeli bombardment has displaced nearly the entire Gaza Strip’s population, and a continued embargo has resulted in serious food, water, and medicine shortages.

Israel is facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its activities in Gaza.