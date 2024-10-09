The Super Eagles Interim Head Coach, Augustine Eguavoen, has set a target of six points from this month’s double header against Libya’s Mediterranean Knights in a group D match of the Morocco 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

Ademola Olajire, Director of Communications at the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) stated this in a statement in Abuja.

Nigeria hosts the first game at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo on Friday evening, with the return at the Martyrs of Benina Stadium in Benina, Libya’s second city Benghazi, on Tuesday night.

The 23 invited players for the match trained in Uyo on Tuesday evening, with defender Bright Osayi-Samuel and forwards Kelechi Iheanacho and Chidera Ejuke arriving on Wednesday morning.

Nigeria has four points from their two matches so far, one point ahead of Benin Republic and two ahead of Rwanda.

The Eagles will go to 10 points with maximum points from the double header with Libya.

Victories for Benin Republic in both matches will take them to nine points, still short of Nigeria’s probable tally of 10, but Rwanda will remain stuck at two and Libya one.

With only two matches left in the campaign, wins for Rwanda will leave Benin Republic stuck at three points and Rwanda at eight.

The delegation of Libya’s Mediterranean Knights landed at the Port Harcourt International Airport on Tuesday, before moving to Uyo by road.

Malawian referee Godfrey Philip Nkhakananga, who will be at the centre during Friday’s encounter, alongside the other match officials, are already in Uyo.

The Confederation of African Football has also appointed Nkhakananga’s compatriots, Clemence Kanduku and Joseph Nyauti as assistant referees 1 and 2 respectively, while Botswanan Keabetswe Dintwa will serve as fourth official.

Cape Verdean, Delgado Rocha will be in charge of the Libya, Nigeria battle in Benina.

He will be assisted by compatriots Djêry Gomes Lopes (assistant referee 1) and Jorge Santos Fonseca Aritson (assistant referee 2), with Hamidou Diero from Burkina Faso as fourth official.