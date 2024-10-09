Former Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola is calling for a renewed focus on provision skills for self-reliance as a way to boost the Country’s Labour force.

He was speaking at the inauguration of a skill acquisition centre built in Ilesa to train young Nigerians in different vocational skills.

The rate of unemployment in Nigeria remains a source of concern.

It stood at 5.3% in the first quarter of 2024 representing a third consecutive increase since the second quarter of 2023.

One of the identified solutions to this trend is skills acquisition and this is the reason this Centre was built, in other to train people and boost economic growth.

Former Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola highlights the critical need to empower youth with practical skills that will enable them to thrive in a rapidly evolving economy, thereby reducing unemployment and ensuring long-term economic stability.

The Donor of the centre, Banjo Ataiyero said aside from the skills acquisition, the centre would also provide start-up grants for trainees.

The centre is one of the centres built by individuals to complement Government’s efforts at bridging the gap of unemployment through vocational training.

Elsewhere, five hundred persons are being trained by SMEDAN on entrepreneurship, its challenges and survival strategies in the harsh economy.

The training is taking place in different Centres in Ife-Ijesa Senatorial District.

Beneficiaries are encouraged to leverage on technology to propel their businesses.